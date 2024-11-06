Hyderabad: Shamshabad observes complete bandh over vandalism at temple

Hyderabad: A complete bandh was observed in Shamshabad in protest against the alleged vandalism of idols at a Hanuman temple on Monday night.

Local Hindu organizations called for the Shamshabad bandh on Wednesday. Business establishments, schools, and colleges remained closed in response to the bandh call.

The Hindu organizations held a rally in the bus stand area, appealing to traders to keep their businesses closed to pressure the government to take action against repeated attacks on temples.

The Cyberabad SOT, Armed Reserve, and local police are closely monitoring the situation.