Hyderabad: Sharmila arrested for assaulting police personnel

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y.S. Sharmila was on Monday arrested by the Hyderabad police for assaulting police personnel on duty.

Sharmila’s two drivers were also booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On a complaint by a sub-inspector of police, a case was filed against the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Banjara Hills police station.

Sharmila will be produced before a magistrate later in the day.

On the complaint by the sub-inspector, police registered a case against Sharmila and her drivers under IPC’s Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 427 (mischief causing damage)

Another case was booked under IPC section 337 (Causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others).

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police Joel Davis said police had gone to Sharmila’s house following information that she was going to the office of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak. Since there was no permission for Sharmila’s visit to the SIT office, the police personnel were trying to explain the same to her but she assaulted police personnel.

A driver of Sharmila’s car also did not stop the car on the order of police and hit them, injuring constable Giribabu.

Sharmila allegedly manhandled two sub-inspectors and a woman constable. One of the SIs went to hospital for treatment.

The YSRTP leader was taken to Jubilee Hills police station. Later, when her mother Y.S. Vijayamma went to the police station to meet her. When she was stopped by the police, she had an argument with them. A video shows Vijayamma slapping a woman police constable.

Police forcibly sent Vijayamma back to her house. She alleged that police acted in a high-handed manner. She wanted to know how long Sharmila would be placed under house arrest.

Sharmila’s husband Anil Kumar later went to Jubilee Hills police station and met her.