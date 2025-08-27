Hyderabad SHE teams make special arrangements for Ganesh Chaturthi

SHE teams will maintain a vigilant presence at all major junctions, pandal areas, and immersion routes, and officers supported by surveillance cameras will ensure that no instances of eve-teasing, misbehaviour, stalking, or harassment occur.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad SHE teams have vowed to ensure the safety of all devotees, especially women and children, during the upcoming festivities for Ganesh Chaturthi by visiting pandals, immersion processions, and crowded places.

Citizens are encouraged to reach out to SHE teams in case of any inconvenience or harassment. One can also contact Dial 100 or reach out to SHE teams on WhatsApp through 9490616555.

Lastly, the SHE teams have urged the public to ‘celebrate with devotion, not wrong intention’ and warned that strict action will be taken against offenders.

