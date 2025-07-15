She Teams detects 478 misbehavior cases during Muharram, Bonalu

Hyderabad: As many as 478 instances of misbehaviour against women were detected by She Teams officials of the Hyderabad police during Muharram and the Bonalu festival. The offenders included 92 minors who were caught for offences against women.

According to a press release by Dr Lavanya NJP, deputy commissioner of police (Women Safety Wing), out of the total persons caught, 288 respondents were warned and let off, while 4 were booked under petty cases, resulting in a conviction and a total fine of Rs 1,050.

“Disposals of petitions included 5 convictions 1 offender was sentenced to imprisonment along with a fine, and 4 others were sentenced with a fine of Rs. 50/- each. Additionally, 8 FIRs were registered at various police stations across Hyderabad,” added a statement from the DCP.

The She Teams officials apprehended several individuals red-handed for misbehaving with women devotees at Golconda Bonalu, Balkampet Yellamma Temple, and Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Temple.

“To ensure the safety and security of women during the festive gatherings, the force was strengthened with extended deployment of up to 14 teams,” the release added. The DCP also cautioned citizens against fake profiles and oversharing information with strangers on the internet.\

For assistance or to report incidents, the public can contact the SHE Teams helpline by dialing 100 or can WhatsApp to 9490616555.