‘Degree not enough’: IT minister asks students to focus on tech, soft skills

"About 85 million jobs may be lost to AI and robots by 2025," he said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th July 2025 7:11 pm IST
IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu pitches composite and steel structures in place of reinforced cement concrete in construction of high-rise buildings in Hyderabad.
Telangana IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister Sridhar Babu on Tuesday, July 15, asked students to be adaptable to changing times and stay updated with emerging technologies.

Speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony of the “Free Online IT Training” initiative jointly organised by Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and Mana American Telugu Association (MATA) at TASK’s headquarters in Masab Tank, he noted that simply holding a degree is no longer sufficient for employment.

“According to a World Economic Forum report, 85 million jobs may be lost to AI and robots by 2025, 97 million new jobs are expected to be created in their place. You need a grip on emerging technologies, along with soft skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, effective communication, teamwork, adaptability, and emotional intelligence,” he said.

MS Creative School

He stated that the Telangana government is taking initiatives for skill development, including the establishment of Young India Skills University and expanding TASK. He urged students to make full use of such platforms and also be mindful of their responsibilities toward society.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Vijay Bhaskar, among others.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th July 2025 7:11 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button