‘Degree not enough’: IT minister asks students to focus on tech, soft skills

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister Sridhar Babu on Tuesday, July 15, asked students to be adaptable to changing times and stay updated with emerging technologies.

Speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony of the “Free Online IT Training” initiative jointly organised by Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and Mana American Telugu Association (MATA) at TASK’s headquarters in Masab Tank, he noted that simply holding a degree is no longer sufficient for employment.

“According to a World Economic Forum report, 85 million jobs may be lost to AI and robots by 2025, 97 million new jobs are expected to be created in their place. You need a grip on emerging technologies, along with soft skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, effective communication, teamwork, adaptability, and emotional intelligence,” he said.

He stated that the Telangana government is taking initiatives for skill development, including the establishment of Young India Skills University and expanding TASK. He urged students to make full use of such platforms and also be mindful of their responsibilities toward society.

