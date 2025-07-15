Telangana govt considering power bill settlement scheme for industry: Dy CM

The Telangana deputy CM was addressing delegates at the inauguration of FTCCI's new conference hall.

Yunus Lasania | Published: 15th July 2025 6:05 pm IST
Image of Telangana deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka at the FTCCI event.
Telangana deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday, July 15, announced that the state government is considering a one-time settlement scheme for pending power bills, a request that has been there for long from industry stakeholders.

Addressing delegates during the inauguration of the FTCCI’s new conference hall in Hyderabad, the Telangana deputy CM also called for collaboration between industry, civil society and government for development of the state.

Bhattimarka also presented the vision for Telangana’s economic future, based on infrastructure, innovation, and equity at the event. He stressed upon the government’s push for transformative development initiatives such as the Future City, Musi River rejuvenation and the Regional Ring Road (RRR) projects.

“Once these are completed, Hyderabad’s growth will be beyond imagination,” the Telangana deputy CM stated, further adding that it would redefine urban development in the region. Bhatti Vikramarka also reassured to the industrialists that Telangana operates as a “people’s government”, with direct access to the chief minister, ministers, and senior officials.

The Telangana deputy CM also called for collaboration between government, industry, and civil society to ensure equitable distribution of prosperity across Telangana. MLA Mainampally Rohith, senior Congress leader Mainampally Hanumanth Rao, FTCCI president Suresh Kumar, and others were in attendance.

