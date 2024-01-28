Hyderabad: Shop illegally selling medicines raided in Falaknuma

Hyderabad: Officials of the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, on credible information regarding the illegal sale of medicines, raided a shop located at Jangammet, Falaknuma, Hyderabad on January 28 and 29 and sealed it.

Officials said that K Achutha Reddy, the owner of the medical shop was running it illegally without a drug license.

During the raid, DCA officers detected unauthorized stocking of a huge quantity of medicines for sale.

About 40 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, anti-diabetic drugs, anti-fungal drugs, anti-hypertensive drugs, pain killer drugs, anti-ulcer drugs, etc. were found stocked for sale at the premises.

DCA officials seized the stock of a total worth Rs. 1.20 lakhs during the raid.

T Rajamouli, Assistant Director, Hyderabad, B Lakshmi, Drugs Inspector, Charminar, G Anil, Drugs Inspector, Malakpet, K. Anvesh, Drugs Inspector, Mehdipatnam are among the officers who carried out the raid.

DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.