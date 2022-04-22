Hyderabad: Shopping picks up pace ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

Hyderabad: Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr which is likely to be celebrated on May 3, a huge number of people are visiting markets near Hyderabad’s Charminar for shopping.

As few days are left for the festival, markets in areas like Charminar, Pathergatti, Madina Building, Begum Bazar, Sultan Bazar, Abids, and Tolichowki are witnessing a rush of buyers. People are seen continuing their shopping till late at night.

Market near Charminar

This year, after a gap of two years, people are gearing up to celebrate the festival free from most of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Market near Charminar

Market near Charminar

Wear mask in crowded places: DPH Srinivas Rao

Although the daily count of COVID-19 cases is low in Telangana, it is slowly rising in other states.

Seeing the trend in the cases in other states, Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said that people should follow precautionary measures like wearing of masks in crowded places.

Quoting the serosurvey which was conducted in the state in January-February which revealed that the seropositivity rate in the state is 92.9 percent, he said that it is a strong indication that the state may not see a fourth wave. However, he cautioned people against being complacent.

Eid-ul-Fitr in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, Eid-ul-Fitr is most likely to be celebrated on May 3, 2022. However, the date will be finalized based on the sighting of the crescent.

Meanwhile, Eidgahs in Hyderabad are also gearing up for Eid-ul-Fitr prayer. Various government departments will coordinate for the arrangements.