Hyderabad: SI accused of selling service pistol, misappropriating burglary gold

Hyderabad: A sub inspector working in the Amberpet police station is being investigated for misappropriating gold pertaining to a burglary case and selling his service pistol to some persons.

A 2020 batch sub inspector, Bhanu Prakash, worked as a detective sub inspector at Amberpet police station in the city. A few months ago, he recovered four tolas of gold from a burglar and the case pertains to his jurisdiction.

The property owner came to know the thief was arrested and asked the sub inspector to hand over the gold to them. Bhanu Prakash, the sub inspector, did not return the gold through the legal process and convinced the property owner that he would help get it back through the lok adalat.

Failing to get back the gold ornaments, the owner of the property approached the police higher ups who ordered an enquiry. During the probe, it came to light that the sub inspector had misappropriated the property.

Further investigation revealed Bhanu Prakash’s service weapon allotted to him for protection by the department was missing. The police suspect the sub inspector had sold it or handed it over to some known persons.

The sub inspector, Bhanu Prakash, was taken into custody by the Commissioner’s Task Force for investigation.

The colleagues of the sub inspector told the police that Bhanu Prakash was addicted to online betting and had lost a huge amount. To make up the losses and repay loans, he might have misappropriated the gold. The police are further probing into the details of property recovery in different cases investigated by the sub inspector.