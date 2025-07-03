Hyderabad SI killed in road accident in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: A sub inspector at the Film Nagar police station died in an accident in Sangareddy on Wednesday, July 2 .

The deceased was identified as 59-year-old Rajeshwar, a resident of Chanikyapuri Colony in Sangareddy town. The sub inspector was posted on duty at Balkampet for Bonalu celebrations.

The accident occurred on national highway 65, when a speeding vehicle hit Rajeshwar’s car from behind. He died while undergoing treatment, an hour later in a nearby private hospital. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.

Also Read Two held for stealing temple idols, bells in Ibrahimpatnam

He had joined the Film Nagar police station last week and had joined the police force in 1990. A case was registered. The body was taken to the government hospital in Sangareddy for postmortem.