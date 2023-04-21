Hyderabad: Siasat Millat Fund arranges burial of seven unclaimed Muslim bodies

Hyderabad: It is indeed a great honor and blessing from Allah Almighty that Siasat Millat Fund is actively involved in the noble act of arranging dignified burials for unclaimed Muslim dead bodies. Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) for seven known Muslim bodies were offered at Jama Masjid Dar-ul-Shifa, where Qari Muhammad Abdul Bari led the prayers. May Allah Almighty grant these deceased individuals a peaceful resting place in Jannah (Paradise) and provide comfort and solace to their loved ones.

In this way, more than 5500 unknown Muslim men, women, and children have been buried through Siasat Millat Fund in the last 18 years. The bodies are collected from the morgues of Osmania General Hospital, and Gandhi General Hospital.

It should be noted that the funeral prayers of seven unknown Muslim men were offered yesterday. They were buried in the graveyard of Secunderabad.

It is encouraging to know that there are many people who support the cause of arranging dignified burials for them through generous donations to the Siasat Millat Fund. This reflects the compassion and empathy that exists within the Muslim community towards all human beings, regardless of their identity or social status.

News Editor Siasat Amer Ali Khan, General Manager Siasat Mir Shujaat Ali, Muhammad Ismail Ahmed, Saeed Bin Nasir, Syed Zahid Hussain, Syed Ahmeduddin Qadri, Abdul Basir, Muhammad Mazhar Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Osman Al-Hajri and others attended the funeral prayers of seven unclaimed Muslim bodies at Jama Masjid Dar-ul-Shifaon on Thursday.

It should be noted that former Asst. Sub-Inspector Syed Zahid Hussain Shah Qadri has played an important role in this noble cause and he has been engaged in this noble work with his team for 18 years.

Indeed, attending funeral prayers and performing the ritual washing (ghusl) of the deceased are considered virtuous acts in Islam. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized the importance of attending funeral prayers and promised great rewards for those who do so. In a hadith narrated by Abu Hurairah, the Prophet said, “Whoever follows a funeral procession and offers the funeral prayer for it, will get a reward equal to one Qirat. And whoever attends it till burial, will get a reward equal to two Qirats.” (Sahih Bukhari)

Similarly, the act of purifying the body of the deceased before burial is also considered a virtuous act in Islam. In a hadith narrated by Abu Hurairah, the Prophet said, “Whoever washes the body of a Muslim, Allah will forgive him forty times.” (Sahih Bukhari)

Therefore, giving a dignified burial to unknown Muslim bodies can be considered a virtuous act in Islam, as it shows compassion and respect towards the deceased, regardless of their identity or social status. And Allah’s rewards and blessings are not limited to specific acts or individuals but are based on the sincerity and intention behind each action.