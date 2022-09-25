Hyderabad: Siasat, MS Education Academy hold education fair

Hyderabad: The Siasat Daily and MS Education Academy in association with Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology are conducting an educational fair for students (and their parents) wishing to pursue studies in Engineering, Medicine, Pharmacy, Management, Fire & Safety, Hotel Management, Overseas education etc.

On Saturday, Editor of Siasat Daily Zahid Ali Khan inaugurated the education fair.

Highlighting the importance of the fair, News Editor of Siasat Daily Amer Ali Khan said that usually, students, especially minority students, select courses that are easy without exploring the career prospects of various other courses. To break this trend and guide students in selecting right courses, the education is organized by Saisat Daily, he said.

The fair will be held till September 26 at the Abid Ali Khan Centenary Hall of the Siasat Office in Abids. The timing of the sessions will be 10 am to 5 pm.

Chance to meet face to face with representatives of institutions

Students and parents are getting the chance to meet face to face with representatives of numerous institutions who will all be under the same roof.

The purpose of this fair is to facilitate direct meetings with a college’s or university’s representative. As per their preference and capacity for tuition payment, students can choose their courses and pursue admissions.

They can also get information about overseas education, business schools, MBBS, TET/EAMCET coaching classes, and foreign studies.

MA Hameed will be available for individual counseling of the students who are preparing for EAMCET, EdCET, LAWCET.

Guidance and personal counseling

Due to lack of exposure and/or experience, many applicants end up choosing the wrong course. Besides that, they are usually unaware of colleges/universities — and the courses offered there.

Hence, to counter this they can get guidance by attending such educational fairs.