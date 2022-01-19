Hyderabad: Siblings handed life sentence for stepmother’s murder

Hyderabad: A special court on Tuesday found two brothers guilty of murdering their stepmother. They have been handed over life sentences along with a penalty of Rs 2000 each.

The two convicts identified as Devsoth Mahesh Naik and Devsoth Naresh Naik are residents of Uppuguda which comes under Chatrinaka police station limits. The incident occurred on June 4, 2015, when both of them killed their stepmother Vijaya Bai over a property dispute at Parvatinagar in Uppuguda.

The Chattrinaka police booked a case against the brothers under section 302 0f the Indian Penal Code. Based on the trial, the accused were found guilty and handed life imprisonment.