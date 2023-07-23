Hyderabad: Sikh delegation seeks fair share in minority finance schemes

Hyderabad: A delegation representing the Sikh community in Telangana, comprising Chairman Civil Supplies Corporation, Sardar Ravinder Singh, Member Minority Commission, Sardar Darshan Singh, President Gurdwara Sahib Atapur, Sardar Sukhdev Singh, and other Sikh representatives from Hyderabad and Karimnagar, held a meeting with Chairman Minority Finance Corporation, Mohammad Ishaq Imtiaz, on Friday.

During the meeting, the delegation submitted a memorandum, expressing their concerns and demands on behalf of the Sikh community. They urged the Chairman to approve the allocation of sewing machines for women belonging to the Sikh community, emphasizing the need to provide adequate support and resources to empower women in the community.

The delegation also asserted that the Sikh community should receive its rightful share in the various welfare and developmental schemes initiated by the Telangana government. They appealed for special consideration in the selection process for subsidy loans and other beneficial schemes to uplift the economically disadvantaged Sikh families, especially those living below the poverty line.

The memorandum highlighted the challenges faced by the Sikh community in various districts, including Hyderabad, where financial hardships and social inequalities persist. The delegation emphasized the importance of government support in addressing these issues and ensuring equitable opportunities for the Sikh community’s progress and well-being.

Responding to the delegation’s concerns, Chairman Minority Finance Corporation, Ishaq Imtiaz, assured them of the government’s commitment to providing adequate representation and support to all minority communities, including Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists, and Jains. He reaffirmed that the state government, led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is dedicated to fostering the development and prosperity of every minority group in Telangana.

Chairman Ishaq Imtiaz acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Sikh community to the state and recognized the need to address their specific needs and aspirations. He assured the delegation that their recommendations and demands would be taken into serious consideration, and efforts would be made to implement them effectively.

The meeting ended on a positive note, with the Sikh community representatives expressing their gratitude for the Chairman’s receptive approach and commitment to addressing their concerns. They expressed hope that their community would witness enhanced inclusion and participation in the state’s development journey, in line with the government’s vision of an inclusive and prosperous Telangana.