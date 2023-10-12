Hyderabad-Singapore flights increased to 12 times a week

Hyderabad: The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group has announced an increase in Hyderabad-Singapore services from seven times a week to 12 times, from October 29.

The extension has been taken as a part of the group celebrating the 20th anniversary of their services to the city, this year.

These additional new five-times weekly morning services will offer more connectivity options for passengers travelling from Hyderabad to Singapore and beyond.

SIA’s Boeing 737-8s with 154 seats (10 in Business Class and 144 in Economy Class) will be in operation in the new services.

However, the daily night services will be operated by SIA’s Airbus A350s with 303 seats (40 in Business and 263 in Economy)

General Manager of India for Singapore Airlines, Sy Yen Chen said, “The strategic restructuring of our Hyderabad network is a testament to our commitment to continuously evolve and meet the changing needs of our valued customers.”

The increase in A350 operations on the Hyderabad-Singapore route also opens up a wider range of opportunities for SIA Cargo.

The aircraft’s wider body will allow for the uplift of large cargo consignments that need to be loaded on skids.

Additionally, the aircraft’s temperature-control capabilities are essential for certain kinds of temperature-sensitive cargo.