Telangana: TSRTC to roll out electric buses in December

TSRTC has placed an order for 1860 electric buses already.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 12th October 2023 11:17 am IST
Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be rolling out express, deluxe and super luxury electric buses for long-distance travel in December.

While 10 electric air-conditioned buses are currently running on the Vijayawada route, for the first time, the Corporation has decided to make them available to passengers on other routes too.

TSRTC has placed an order for 1860 electric buses. TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar inspected the new electric buses being manufactured by JBM Group at Palwal in Haryana on Wednesday, October 11.

He inspected under-construction buses and directed company representatives to complete the manufacturing process at the earliest.

“JBM Group will supply 500 electric buses to TSRTC in installments. Some electric buses will be available in December. The corporation will roll out these buses with state-of-the-art amenities without any compromise on passenger comfort,” Sajjanar said.

In addition to the facility of counting the passengers, CCTV cameras are being installed in these buses for security purposes.

Furthermore, Fire Detection Suppression System (FDSS) will be installed to prevent fire mishaps. The buses will also have a reverse parking assistance camera and LED boards to display details of the destination.

