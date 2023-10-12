Telangana: TSRTC to roll out electric buses in December

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be rolling out express, deluxe and super luxury electric buses for long-distance travel in December.

While 10 electric air-conditioned buses are currently running on the Vijayawada route, for the first time, the Corporation has decided to make them available to passengers on other routes too.

TSRTC has placed an order for 1860 electric buses. TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar inspected the new electric buses being manufactured by JBM Group at Palwal in Haryana on Wednesday, October 11.

సుదూర ప్రాంతాలకు త్వరలోనే ఎక్స్ ప్రెస్, డీలక్స్, సూపర్ లగ్జరీ ఎలక్ట్రిక్ బస్సులు పరుగులు పెట్టబోతున్నాయి. ప్రస్తుతం విజయవాడ మార్గంలో 10 ఎలక్ట్రిక్ ఏసీ బస్సులు నడుస్తుండగా.. మొదటి సారిగా మిగతా రూట్లలోనూ ఎక్స్ ప్రెస్, డీలక్స్, సూపర్ లగ్జరీ ఎలక్ట్రిక్ బస్సులను ప్రయాణికులకు… pic.twitter.com/DMTDZvGbCc — VC Sajjanar – MD TSRTC (@tsrtcmdoffice) October 11, 2023

He inspected under-construction buses and directed company representatives to complete the manufacturing process at the earliest.

“JBM Group will supply 500 electric buses to TSRTC in installments. Some electric buses will be available in December. The corporation will roll out these buses with state-of-the-art amenities without any compromise on passenger comfort,” Sajjanar said.

In addition to the facility of counting the passengers, CCTV cameras are being installed in these buses for security purposes.

Furthermore, Fire Detection Suppression System (FDSS) will be installed to prevent fire mishaps. The buses will also have a reverse parking assistance camera and LED boards to display details of the destination.