Telangana polls: EC orders transfer of collectors, top police officers for ‘laxity’

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the transfer of several top police and administrative officers, including 25 police commissioners and superintendents of police, nine district magistrates and four secretaries and special secretaries, in Telangana and other four poll-bound states after finding laxity in their work, sources said.

During a review, the EC found that the performance of some officers was “unsatisfactory” and they were found “complacent, if not complicit” in various matters, including the illegal supply of liquor as a possible poll inducement, sources said.

The poll panel has asked the transferred officials to immediately hand over the charge to their respective immediate juniors. It has also directed the respective state governments to send by Thursday evening a panel of officers to replace those shunted out.

The assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram will be held between November 7 and 30, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

During its review meetings in these five states, the poll panel directed the enforcement agencies and district administrations for an increased vigil and zero tolerance towards the distribution of inducements during the electoral process.

“Without mincing any words, the commission has directed that the movement and distribution of liquor, cash, drugs and freebies should be dried up. These four are our top priority for free, fair and inducement-free elections,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said during press conferences in these states.

Citing inputs received by the EC, sources said illegal liquor from Haryana and Punjab enters Rajasthan through Hanumangarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu and Alwar districts for supply in the hinterland districts as well as the neighbouring state of Gujarat.

After assessing the performance of officials in these sensitive districts, the commission has ordered the transfer of the superintendents of police (SPs) of Hanumangarh, Churu, and Bhiwadi, and the Alwar district election officer (DEO) in Rajasthan.

Transfers in Telangana

Similarly, during the review meeting in Telangana, the commission noted that several non-cadre officers were posted as district in-charges while officers from administrative and police services were given non-significant postings.

The commission has now ordered the transfers of 13 SPs and police commissioners in the state. Of the 13 police officers transferred in Telangana, nine are non-cadre police officers.

The Commissioners of Police of Hyderabad, Warangal, and Nizamabad have been transferred. After assessing the performance and relevant inputs, four DEOs in Telangana — Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, and Nirmal districts — have also been transferred.

Sources said there were large-scale complaints regarding blatant misuse of money power during the recent by-election to the Munugode assembly seat in Telangana.

The commission also ordered the removal of the transport secretary, director of prohibition and excise, and the commissioner of commercial tax in Telangana.

The Telangana government has been directed to also appoint a separate principal secretary for the Excise and Commercial Tax Department in view of the rigorous work required during the elections.

Earlier, the Telangana chief secretary was holding the additional charge of the department.

Detailed list of transfers

Ranga Reddy collector M V Bhoopal Reddy, Medchal Malkajgiri collector D Amoy Kumar, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri collector Vinay Krishna Reddy and Nirmal collector K Varun Reddy have been transferred.

Director of Excise and Prohibition Musharaff Faruqui, Transport Secretary K S Srinivas Raju, Commercial Taxes Commissioner T K Sreedevi have also been served transfer notices.

The election commission has also ordered the transfer of Hyderabad police commissioner C V Anand, Warangal commissioner AV Ranganath, and Nizamabad commissioner V Satyanarayana.

Furthermore, superintendents of police including Sangareddy SP M Ramana, Kamareddy SP B Srinivas Reddy, Jagityal SP A Bhaskar, Mahabubnagar SP K Narasimha, Nagarkurnool SP K Manohar, Jogulamba Gadwal SP K Srujana, Mahbubabad SP G Chandramohan, Narayanpet SP N Venkateshwarulu, Bhupalapally SP P Karunakar and Suryapet SP Rajender Prasad have also been transferred.

Increased vigil at borders

The security agencies concerned, including the BSF and Assam Rifles, have been directed to keep a strict watch along the international borders in Mizoram and Rajasthan. The proximity to the “golden triangle” makes Mizoram vulnerable to trafficking of drugs and arms.

Four border districts in Rajasthan — Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner and Sriganaganagar — are prone to narcotics smuggling, the sources said.

The Election Commission’s thrust on “inducement-free” elections in the last six assembly elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Karnataka led to seizures worth more than Rs 1,400 crore, a significant over 1,000 per cent increase from previous elections in these states.

The commission has also introduced a tech-based platform in these elections for real-time updates on seizures by enforcement agencies.

The Integrated Election Seizure Management System would facilitate seamless coordination and intelligence sharing among different agencies.

The online availability of data would facilitate assessing trends, and red-flagging any specific routes and methods being followed for the illicit movement of cash, liquor, drugs, and freebies.

(With inputs from PTI)