Hyderabad: Six arrested for murdering pocket picker

Hyderabad: Attapur police arrested six persons who are allegedly involved in the murder of one pick pocket Khaleelullah that took place on Saturday night.

The arrested are Syed Osman Hussain, 31, resident of Pahadi Shareef, Mohammed Yousuf ,48, resident of Chintalmet, Rizwan, 23, a resident of Chintalmet, Mohammed Shafi, 26, a resident of Chintalmet, Mohammed Masood, 27, a resident of Karwan and Mohammed Salman, 23, a resident of Attapur.

Jagadeesh Reddy, DCP Rajendranagar told media persons that Khaleelullah and Osman were good friends. Differences came up between over some issues pertaining to distribution of the proceeds of the stolen property.

“Khaleelullah and Osman collectively stole mobile phones. Both of them parted ways over the differences,” said the DCP.

On July 1, Osman along with Yousuf, Shafi, Masood, Salman and Rizwan met Khaleelullah and all of them consumed liquor at different places in the city. “In night all of them came to Chintalmet and sat there. A quarrel took place between Osman and Khaleelullah during which the former took a knife and stabbed Khaleelullah. Other persons held the hands and legs of the deceased,” said Jagadeesh Reddy.

A case under section 302 (murder) r/w 34 of IPC was booked by Attapur police. On Wednesday all the six persons were arrested and produced before the court.