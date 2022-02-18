Hyderabad: Six held for supplying fake educational certificates

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Commissioner’s task force along with Musheerabad police on Friday busted a inter-state fake education certificates supply racket and apprehended six accused persons.

Tattapally Ravikanth Reddy who is an alleged kingpin of the racket along with in with Mohammed Asif Ali, Uppari Ranga Raju have collusion with Ketan Singh, Asst.Professor of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University, Bhopal, Madhya PradeshState (SRKU), supplied back dated fake education certificates without any exam and attendance to needy students and gain illegal easy money.

Ravikanth Reddy, working as a consultancy agent, used to provide admission to the students. He became friends with Mohammed Asif Ali (Admin in Sadhana college) and Uppari Ranga Raju ( Education Consultancy agent).

Due to insufficient income the accused persons have hatched a plan to gain easy money through supplying fake certificates to needy students and came into contact with Ketan Singh (Asst. Professor in SRK University) through him supplying back dated certificates of SRKU, without any exams, attendance to needy customers by collecting huge amounts.

They used to collect information of dropout, backlogs and about failed students from colleges, trap innocent students and collect lakhs of rupees for providing B.Tech, BSC, B,A, B.Com degree certificates.

The accused persons along with seized material were handed over to Musheerabad police for further action.