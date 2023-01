Hyderabad: An incident of chain snatching was reported on Tuesday when two unidentified persons snatched away a gold chain, a bracelet, and cash from a man in Attapur.

The victim, Santosh, was stopped and threatened with a knife by two people on Attapur road. He informed the police when the offenders left the place.

The police have filed a case, and an investigation is underway.