Hyderabad social organisations protest Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

Hyderabad: Several Muslim social organizations in the city protested against the ‘Waqf Amendment Bill 2024’ on Wednesday, August 14.

Muslim United Federation, Minority Developmental Society, Jamiat-e-Alhadees, All India Sufi Ulema Council, Awaaz, Majlis Bachao Tehreek, MPJ, Muslim United Federation, Minority Development Society and other organizations participated in the protest.

Maulana Sufi Khairuddin Quadri, president of All India Sufi Ulema Council, said the Bill was drafted with the purpose of damaging the Muslim wealth and weakening the community financially. He appealed to all secular parties and organizations to come out and protest.

“Will the government take the Muslims on board of the committees of temples? They cannot do it. The government intends to take away the Muslim properties by introducing the bill,” said Maulana Quadri.

He said the government should first concentrate on the endowment properties. Maulana Quadri said the Muslim community will not keep quiet if the government goes ahead with its plans.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has also opposed the introduction of the Waqf Board Amendment Bill 2024 in the Lok Sabha.

“I oppose the introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill because this house is not competent to make these amendments. This Bill violates the principles under articles 14, 15, and 25. It is both discriminatory, arbitrary and a grave attack on the basic structure of the Constitution as it violates the principles of judicial independence and separation of powers,” said the MP.

“It needs to be understood that the waqf management of property is an essential religious practice for a Muslim. By denying legal recognition to Waqf-al-Aulad under Clause 4 and Waqf under Section 3 r1, the government has sought to restrict how Muslims can manage their Waqf property severely,” said Asaduddin Owaisi.

“The Hindu endowment boards are recognised by usage and custom, but here (Waqf Board), you are asking for documentation. No existing law, whether non-religious or personal, limits the right of a person to will their property or dispose of it,” he further added.

The Hyderabad MP stated that the Bill restricts Muslims from giving their property in the name of Allah. “You are stopping me from praying. The government is trying to take over dargahs and waqf boards by using Waqf.”