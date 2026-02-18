Hyderabad software employee murdered by ex-husband

Hyderabad: A man allegedly killed his former wife, a software employee at her house here on Wednesday, February 18, police said.

The incident happened in an area under Vanasthalipuram police station limits when the accused entered the victim’s residence when she was alone and allegedly attacked her with a knife resulting in her instant death.

After being alerted by the neighbours, police reached the spot and found the accused hiding in a room of the house. He was taken into custody.

The woman had divorced the accused and had a second marriage a year ago, police said. Both of them were stated to be in their 30s.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said the accused bore grudge against his ex-wife as she filed domestic violence case against him and over other personal disputes.

CCTV footage brodcast by local TV channels showed the man carrying a bag and walking in the corridor of the apartment.

Police later found two knives and petrol bottle in the bag. Further investigation is on.