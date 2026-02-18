Hyderabad software employee murdered by ex-husband

The woman had divorced the accused and had a second marriage a year ago, police said. Both of them were stated to be in their 30s.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th February 2026 10:00 pm IST
Image shows A dramatic silhouette of a hand gripping a knife against a glowing red background,
Image shows A dramatic silhouette of a hand gripping a knife against a glowing red background,

Hyderabad: A man allegedly killed his former wife, a software employee at her house here on Wednesday, February 18, police said.

The incident happened in an area under Vanasthalipuram police station limits when the accused entered the victim’s residence when she was alone and allegedly attacked her with a knife resulting in her instant death.

After being alerted by the neighbours, police reached the spot and found the accused hiding in a room of the house. He was taken into custody.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The woman had divorced the accused and had a second marriage a year ago, police said. Both of them were stated to be in their 30s.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said the accused bore grudge against his ex-wife as she filed domestic violence case against him and over other personal disputes.

CCTV footage brodcast by local TV channels showed the man carrying a bag and walking in the corridor of the apartment.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Police later found two knives and petrol bottle in the bag. Further investigation is on.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th February 2026 10:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button