Hyderabad: Software engineer dies by suicide at Miyapur

Hyderabad: A software employee died by suicide by jumping from a multi-storied building in Miyapur on Friday, September 27.

The deceased was identified as P Sindhura, 28, a resident of Kondapur, was an employee of a software firm in Madhapur, and staying with her husband and in-laws at an apartment in Miyapur. According to the police, Sindhura was reportedly upset over the past few days due to frequent arguments with her husband and jumped from the ninth floor of the building.

She suffered multiple bleeding injuries and died on the spot. The Miyapur police are investigating.