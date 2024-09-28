Hyderabad: Software engineer dies by suicide at Miyapur

The deceased was reportedly upset over arguments with her husband

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th September 2024 12:30 pm IST
Distressed over being forcefully made to study in residential college, inter first year student attempts suicide.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A software employee died by suicide by jumping from a multi-storied building in Miyapur on Friday, September 27.

The deceased was identified as P Sindhura, 28, a resident of Kondapur, was an employee of a software firm in Madhapur, and staying with her husband and in-laws at an apartment in Miyapur. According to the police, Sindhura was reportedly upset over the past few days due to frequent arguments with her husband and jumped from the ninth floor of the building.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Rapido driver, friend sexually assault 17-yr-old girl, booked

She suffered multiple bleeding injuries and died on the spot. The Miyapur police are investigating.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th September 2024 12:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button