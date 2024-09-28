Hyderabad: Rapido driver, friend sexually assault 17-yr-old girl, booked

Hyderabad: In a troubling incident in Begumpet, Hyderabad, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men, including a Rapido auto driver.

According to local reports, the incident occurred on September 22 when the victim, a student, booked a Rapido auto from Banjara Hills to her home in Secunderabad. Upon arrival at her pickup location, the Rapido driver instructed her to switch to another auto. The second driver confirmed her destination and began the journey.

However, during the ride, he made a phone call and picked up another individual at the Begumpet Flyover. This alarming turn of events escalated when the driver began driving in the wrong direction, causing distress for the girl.

Despite her pleas for him to stop, the driver continued until they reached an isolated area. There, both men moved to the passenger seat and restrained her by gagging her mouth. They proceeded to misbehave with her until a group of passersby intervened, prompting the assailants to flee the scene, leaving the girl behind.

The girl managed to take another auto home but chose not to inform her parents about the incident that day. It wasn’t until Friday that she and her family approached the Begumpet police station to file a formal complaint.

Following their report, police registered a case under Sections 87 and 74 of the BNS Act, as well as Section 7 read with Section 8 of the POCSO Act.

Authorities are actively investigating the case to bring the perpetrators to justice. The incident has raised concerns about safety in public transportation and highlighted the need for increased vigilance among passengers.