Bhainsa gets new SHO as Asifabad remains sensitive post Jainoor violence

Hyderabad: Station House Officer, Bhainsa police station D Raja Reddy was transferred and G Gopinath was posted in his place on Friday, September 27, in what officials termed as a regular procedure.

G Gopinath previously worked with Cyberabad police and the Hyderabad Task Force.

The Nirmal police higher-ups brought the experienced officer for Bhainsa, considered a communally sensitive town in Nirmal district.

A few weeks ago communal clashes took place in nearby Jainoor mandal of KM Asifabad district leading to a huge loss of property.

About 110 shops, 20 vehicles and 10 houses were damaged in the violence that took place during a protest against the sexual assault of a tribal woman.

In response, authorities have taken measures to restore order, including appointing a new Station House Officer (SHO) in Bhaisna to help stabilize the situation. So far, at least 32 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence​.