Telangana: Police arrest 32 persons in connection with Jainoor violence

Hyderabad: The K M Asifabad police arrested 32 persons belonging to two communities in connection with the violence reported on September 4 following an alleged incident of sexual assault on a tribal woman by an auto driver belonging to another community.

A detailed joint survey was undertaken by the district administration comprising officials of Commercial Tax, Roads and Buildings, Police, Revenue and Road Transport Authority to identify the quantum of loss during the violence.

The officials found 115 shops were damaged or burnt while 15 vehicles were damaged in arson by rioters during the violence.

Advisor to Government, Mohammed Ali Shabbir and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud who met a delegation of affected people assured strict action against those responsible for the communal violence. They also promised adequate compensation for people affected by the riots.

Jainoor residents submitted a representation to Congress leaders detailing the events of September 4 when violence broke out causing widespread damage to shops, homes, as well as religious sites.

Given the Ganesh immersion, tight security arrangements have been made in Jainoor and surrounding villages to prevent any communal trouble.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Feroz Khan and his brother Rasheed Khan met Telangana director general of police (DGP), Dr Jitender on Sunday, September 15, and requested for an impartial probe into the violence. They demanded the police take stern action against those responsible for the violence and identify the main perpetrator.