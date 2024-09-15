Jainoor violence: Shabbir Ali, Mahesh Kumar Goud assure justice

Hyderabad: Telangana government advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir and TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud assured on Saturday, September 14, that strict measures would be taken against those responsible for the communal violence that occurred in Jainoor, Asifabad district.

They also committed to providing sufficient compensation for the victims of the riots. These assurances were made during a meeting with a group of Jainoor residents who visited Shabbir Ali’s home.

During this meeting, Goud, who paid a courtesy visit to Shabbir Ali following his recent appointment as TPCC president, also interacted with the victims affected by the violence.

The Congress leaders conducted a phone call with the district collector and superintendent of police to evaluate the investigation’s progress regarding the violence.

They learned that 110 shops were burned during the riots, and 28 individuals linked to the violence had been identified.

Goud reaffirmed the Congress government’s commitment to secularism and stated that the state would not accept any form of violence.

He also stressed that measures would be implemented to restore peace and rebuild trust in the affected communities.

Residents of Jainoor presented a report to Congress leaders outlining the events of September 4, when violence erupted, resulting in extensive damage to shops, homes, and religious sites.

In a related discussion, Shabbir Ali urged the new TPCC president to ensure that the representation of marginalized communities is increased within the new TPCC team.

