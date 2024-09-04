Telangana: Sexual assault triggers communal violence in Asifabad; shops burned

Hyderabad: Communal tension erupted in Jainoor mandal of Asifabad district on Wednesday, September 4, after a 2000-strong mob started attacking properties belonging to the Muslim community. A case of an auto rickshaw driver sexually assaulting a tribal woman in the district triggered the violence.

In a few videos circulated on social media, a mob can be seen targeting shops in the market freely with no sight of local law enforcement officials anywhere in that part of Asifabad district. An auto-rickshaw driver belonging to a Muslim community had allegedly sexually assaulted a woman belonging to a tribal group last week.

In protest against the incident, a bandh call was issued for Wednesday. Eventually, a 2000-strong mob entered the village and started attacking the properties belonging to the Muslim community in Jainoor of Asifabad district.

Locals are reportedly backed up by some local right-wing organization leaders due to which the violence took place. On information, the Asifabad police reached the spot but due to the huge number of people who gathered it could not do much to stop the attacks.

Reinforcements were rushed to the spot from neighbouring mandals and headquarters to assist the local police. Senior police officials from Asifabad and the state are on their way to the violence-hit areas to supervise the police bandobast.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi also appealed for peace and said nobody should be allowed to take the law into their own hands.