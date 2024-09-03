Telangana: Man held for attempting rape, murder on tribal woman

Hyderabad: Police apprehended an autorickshaw driver on Tuesday, September 3, for allegedly attempting to murder a 45-year-old tribal woman after attempting to rape her at Raghavapur village in Jainoor mandal of Asifabad district.

The accused has been identified as Shaik Muqdum from Sonupatel village in Jainoor.

According to reports, the victim hired an autorickshaw to visit her parents in Soyamguda village, Jainoor mandal. The accused allegedly attempted to rape her, but she raised an alarm. In response, he left her on the road between Raghavapur and Soyamguda and struck her with a large stick, attempting to kill her. Believing she was dead, the driver fled.

Upon noticing the victim, passersby found the unconscious woman and alerted her family, who rushed her to a hospital. Once conscious, she recounted the attack, prompting her brother to file a police complaint on Monday.

Following the investigation, police apprehended the accused and registered a case under charges of attempt to murder, rape, and SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.