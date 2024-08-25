Telangana: 16-year-old boy sent to juvenile home for raping a minor

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old boy was sent to a juvenile home on Sunday, August 25, for raping a 13-year-old girl from a lower caste in Asifabad.

According to reports, the accused, who promised to marry the victim, forced her to make a video call and took screenshots of her explicit images. Later, on August 23, he blackmailed her using those images and raped her.

Upon receiving information, the police registered a case and took the accused into custody.

He was produced before a juvenile justice board in Asifabad, who sent him to a juvenile home.