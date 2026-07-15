Hyderabad software engineer dies in US skydiving accident

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad lost his life in a skydiving accident in the United States (US) just days after receiving his parachuting licence.

The deceased has been identified as Mani Chandra Teja Gaddam who had been working as a software engineer at Fidelity Investments in Boston since April 2025.

The accident occurred at around 4 pm on Sunday, July 12, at Jumptown Skydiving in Orange, Massachusetts.

Gust of wind disrupted his parachute

According to local authorities, Teja was descending safely when a sudden and unexpected gust of wind reportedly disrupted his parachute during landing.

He fell from a height of about 30 feet and suffered fatal injuries.

Though, he was rushed to Athol Hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Multiple agencies investigating the incident

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, the Orange Police Department and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of Teja’s death.

Teja had recently obtained an A Licence from the United States Parachute Association. The licence allows certified skydivers to jump without direct instructor supervision after successfully completing the required training and safety standards.

He completed his Master of Science at Northeastern University in Boston between September 2022 and August 2024.

Hyderabad software engineer moved to US after degree

Before moving to the United States, he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), Hyderabad, where he studied from 2015 to 2019.

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During his career, Hyderabad man also worked as a software developer, backend support engineer and full-stack blockchain developer.

Jumptown Skydiving said it is cooperating fully with authorities investigating the accident.

In a statement, the company expressed its condolences to Teja’s family, friends and loved ones over the tragic loss.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to help Teja’s family with funeral and related expenses. Organisers have appealed to well-wishers to support or share the campaign.