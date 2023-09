Hyderabad: A software engineer died by suicide by hanging himself at his house in Attapur on Friday.

The man named Meda Ramchandra aged 30 was a resident of Maruti Nagar, Attapur.

According to the police, on Friday he went into his room and died by suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan.

The Attapur police booked a case under Section 174 of CrPC and took up an investigation to ascertain the reason that triggered the man to end his life.