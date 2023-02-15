Hyderabad: SOT busted international drug racket, 2 arrested

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police have arrested members of a gang involved in transporting drugs through international courier service. In a joint operation, Special Operation Teams of Malkajgiri and Nacharam police have arrested two persons Sheikh Fareed Mohammad Ali (30) and Faizan Majeed (28) of Pune.

Commissioner of Police Rachakonda Devendra Singh Chauhan said during a press conference that two persons were arrested and 500 grams of narcotics drug pseudoephedrine and 80 grams of gold were seized from their possession. These gangs were smuggling gold and drugs.

Earlier in December 2022, Khasim and Rasooluddin, residents of Chennai, were arrested by the police in an operation for transporting a large quantity of drugs abroad, the police commissioner said.

The commissioner said the drugs were being procured from Malaysia and transported to Pune and Hyderabad and were being transported to Australia and New Zealand through the International Courier Service. Police said the drugs were being secretly transported abroad by hiding them in clothing boxes.

The police had earlier also cracked down on the International Courier Service which was helping them in drug smuggling. The commissioner said that this is a big achievement. He said the arrested accused confessed that they had transported 70 kg of drugs abroad from 15 consignments so far. He lauded the police personnel who carried out the arrest in the racket.