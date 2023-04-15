Hyderabad: Special buses for NDA, NA and CDS exams aspirants on Sunday

Buses will be operated from various places in the city to the examination centre areas and back for the convenience of the candidates attending the exams.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 15th April 2023 8:50 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has made special arrangements in view of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exam and Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam to be held on Sunday.

The exams will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) from 10 am to 12 pm and then again from 2 pm to 04:30 pm in the Greater Hyderabad limits.

Buses will be operated from various places in the city to the examination centres and back for the convenience of the candidates.

MS Education Academy

RTC officials will be monitoring bus stops to ensure hassle-free boarding and alighting of buses, said a press release.

A help desk is arranged with Supervisor present at the bus stands to guide the candidates appearing for the examinations and monitor the special operations to the examination centres.

For any information contact these numbers: Koti -9959226160 and Rathifile bus stand -9959226154

