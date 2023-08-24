Hyderabad: Speeding auto rickshaw turns turtle on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge

Hyderabad: A speeding auto-rickshaw overturned on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad as it lost control. In a video of the incident, it’s evident that the accident occurred while the auto-rickshaw driver was attempting to overtake a bike on the bridge.

The accident resulted in injuries to three individuals, including the driver.

A speeding #autorickshaw turned turtle after it lost control, during overtake a bike at the #DurgamCheruvuCableBridge in #Hyderabad, 3 people including driver sustained injuries. pic.twitter.com/uLIrf5alD0 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 24, 2023

In a separate incident, a student was killed and two others were injured when the speeding car they were traveling in went out of control and overturned in Hyderabad on Thursday. The incident took place at Durga Nagar Crossroads in Mailardevpally. The car flipped over after colliding with the road divider and crashed into another car parked on the roadside.

Chandrasekhar, a college student, died on the spot, while the other two passengers sustained critical injuries. They were transported to a hospital, where their condition is reported to be critical.