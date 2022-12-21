Hyderabad: ‘Spread message of empathy’, says KCR at Christmas event

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao promised on Wednesday that a national-level meeting with members of the Christian community would be held soon to address and find solutions to various concerns affecting the community.

KCR said this while taking part in the state government’s Christmas celebrations at the Lal Bahadur Stadium in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao stated that Jesus Christ offered humanity the message of peace, calling people to love one another.

The chief minister stated that the Telangana government was formally commemorating Christmas and major religious festivals after obtaining the Telangana state after much struggle and creating new milestones.

ఈ వేడుకల్లో శాసనమండలి ఛైర్మన్ శ్రీ గుత్తా సుఖేందర్ రెడ్డి, శాసనసభ స్పీకర్ శ్రీ పోచారం శ్రీనివాస్ రెడ్డి, మైనారిటీ సంక్షేమ శాఖ మంత్రి శ్రీ కొప్పుల ఈశ్వర్, మంత్రులు శ్రీ మహమూద్ అలీ, శ్రీ శ్రీనివాస్ యాదవ్, శ్రీ శ్రీనివాస్ గౌడ్, శ్రీ మల్లారెడ్డి (Contd.) — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) December 21, 2022

“If everyone followed his teachings, there would be no wars or even crimes. Though we are making great strides in science and technology, we must also make strides in these areas,” he said, urging all religious leaders, including those in charge of religious organisations and places of worship such as temples, mosques, and churches, to spread the message of empathy and kindness.

He remarked that, with Telangana making tremendous development and serving as a model for other states, the entire country should be reinvigorated to progress along the lines of Telangana, and he asked for the Christian community’s assistance in his efforts.

On the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao congratulated Cardinal Poola Anthony, who joined the celebrations, calling him Telangana’s pride.

Ministers Koppula Eeshwar, Mohd Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Ch Malla Reddy, and others, as well as Christian community representatives, attended the celebrations.