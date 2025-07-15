Hyderabad spurious toddy tragedy: Woman dies at Gandhi Hospital, toll rises to 9

Hyderabad: The death toll in spurious toddy case in Hyderabad has rose to nine after a woman undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital died on Monday, July 14.

The deceased woman was identified as 40-year-old Gangamani. According to the KPHB police, the woman was working as a housekeeping staff member and was hospitalised after she fell sick. She died on Sunday night at 9:04 pm while undergoing treatment.

Gangamani consumed toddy on July 6 and took ill the same day. She was admitted to the hospital for treatment. Later, Gangamani was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital where she died. Until July 11, the number of deaths due to consumption of spurious toddy in Hyderabad was 8.

According to a report by The Hindu, Gangamani was one of the 23 patients addmitted to Gandhi Hospital after consuming the spurious toddy. Of the 16 patients currently undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital, two persons, G. Bethaiah and B. Laxmaiah, were discharged, while another, Ch. Satyanarayana, left the hospital against medical advice.

Four patients at the Gandhi Hospital including Vadla Sugunamma, 61, K Nirmala, 47; B Latha. 55 and Manjala Swapna 26 are in a critical condition.