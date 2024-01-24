Hyderabad: St Paul’s High School to celebrate 1974 batch’s golden jubilee

St Paul's High School in Hyderguda.

Hyderabad: The batch of 1974 students of St. Paul’s High School, Hyderguda, will celebrate their batch’s golden jubilee grandly on January 26 evening.

The alumni are planning different events to celebrate the occasion with cultural programmes, felicitations to the teachers, and other initiatives.

“We are planning to mobilise the majority of the old students for this prestigious school reunion programme to reminisce our golden memories and thank our teachers and other staff of the school,” said Mr. Vinod Kumar Bhashyakarla, one of the organisers.

He appealed to all the old students of the 1974 SSC batch to contact him on his mobile number 7032640579 for further details.

