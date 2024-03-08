Hyderabad: Stage set for inauguration of metro rail works in Old City

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the inauguration of metro rail line works in the old city. On Friday, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the project.

Enroute to the venue, huge cutouts featuring photographs of the CM and Congress leaders, including Ali Bin Ibrahim Masqati, have been installed. AIMIM workers have adorned the roads with party flags to celebrate this historic occasion.

Metro rail work on a 5.5 km stretch from MGBS to Falaknuma, part of corridor II green line JBS to Falaknuma, will begin on the war footing.

According to HMRL MD NVS Reddy, approximately 1100 properties will be affected by road widening at the metro rail station locations. The metro rail project is expected to cost about Rs. 2,000 Crores, covering road widening and utilities shifting.

The metro rail alignment will pass through Darulshifa – Puranihaveli – Etebarchowk – Alijakotla – Mir Momin Daira – Haribowli – Shalibanda – Shamsheergunj – Aliabad, and end at Falaknuma Metro Rail station as originally planned. There will be four stations, namely Salarjung Museum, Charminar, Shalibanda, and Falaknuma. Despite being approximately 500 meters away from the monuments, two stations are named after Salarjung Museum and Charminar due to their historical significance, as stated by NVS Reddy.

Metro Rail officials indicate that engineering solutions are being devised to ensure that no religious or heritage structure is affected in this stretch, either in road widening or Metro Rail construction. The line will further extend by another 1.5 km from Falaknuma to Chandrayangutta, which will serve as a major interchange station on the newly planned Airport line of Nagole – LB Nagar – Chandrayangutta – Mailardevpally – P7 Road – Shamshabad Airport.