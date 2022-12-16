Hyderabad: Stephen Reveendra inaugarates Women police station

The Commissioner also enquired about the causes of domestic violence, marital separation, cohabitation, the registration of POCSO Act complaints, etc.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 16th December 2022 11:48 pm IST
New Cyberabad CP once ruthlessly lathi-charged OU students in Telangana movement
Cyberabad police commisioner Stephen Raveendra. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police commissioner M Stephen Raveendra stated that priority should be given to resolving issues affecting women and children, and officers should be committed to their work.

Speaking on Friday after opening the newly rebuilt Women Police Station in Gachibowli, he urged the reception personnel to be courteous and counsellors to exercise patience and listen to the issues of individuals seeking their help.

Also Read
Ten years on, 30 pc of Nirbhaya Fund remain unutilised

The Commissioner also enquired about the causes of domestic violence, marital separation, cohabitation, the registration of POCSO Act complaints, etc. while seeing the police station’s freshly refurbished children’s play area, reception area, and counselling rooms.

ACP Raghunandan Rao, Gachibowli inspector Suresh, Madhapur DCP K. Shilpavalli, and other officers were there.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button