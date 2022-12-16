Hyderabad: Stephen Reveendra inaugarates Women police station

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police commissioner M Stephen Raveendra stated that priority should be given to resolving issues affecting women and children, and officers should be committed to their work.

Speaking on Friday after opening the newly rebuilt Women Police Station in Gachibowli, he urged the reception personnel to be courteous and counsellors to exercise patience and listen to the issues of individuals seeking their help.

The Commissioner also enquired about the causes of domestic violence, marital separation, cohabitation, the registration of POCSO Act complaints, etc. while seeing the police station’s freshly refurbished children’s play area, reception area, and counselling rooms.

ACP Raghunandan Rao, Gachibowli inspector Suresh, Madhapur DCP K. Shilpavalli, and other officers were there.