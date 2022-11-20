Hyderabad: Stolen two wheeler market thrives in the city

Hyderabad: Automobile thieves in the city are striking gold when it comes to stealing and later dealing in stolen 2 wheelers. Without investing a penny the lawbreakers are earning Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 for each stolen vehicle after disposing to receivers who themselves are setting up big records in purchasing stolen vehicles.

In the recent arrests of automobile offenders done by crime teams of various police stations in Hyderabad city, startling facts emerged out. The police now found out a huge demand for stolen two wheelers exists in the city and other districts is a reason for the increase in automobile theft cases.

There are around 80 lakh vehicles plying in Hyderabad GHMC limits alone. Around 70 per cent constitute two wheelers. “Not only local gangs, auto mobile thieves from different districts of Telangana and adjoining Karnataka visit the city to commit theft of two wheelers. Comparatively it is easier to drive away with the 2 wheeler after opening the lock with a duplicate key,” said an official of Hyderabad Task Force.

In the recent biggest catch on November 7, the Tukaramgate police apprehended three bike offenders and one receiver of stolen bikes and recovered 30 stolen bikes from their possession. The gang of three includes two juveniles, who would visit colonies or public places identify a target bike, steal it after opening the lock with key and sell it to V Srinivas, a car driver at Gandhinagar and native of Kakinada in A.P.

On November 17, A security guard who was allegedly involved in theft of motorcycles was arrested by the Malakpet police and seven motorcycles recovered from him. Panam Shiva Reddy (27), a resident of Dilsukhnagar and native of Suryapet district, moved around in localities and allegedly committed theft of motorcycles and after stealing the vehicles, he kept them at Chaitanyapuri metro station parking and MGBS bus stand parking.

“After identifying those who did not insist on registration documents of vehicles, Shiva Reddy would sell it at a cheaper price. People use the vehicles for daily travel and take them to places where there is no proper police vigil, especially far off villages,” said ACP Malakpet, N Venkat Ramana.

On September 30, two vehicle thieves were arrested in a joint operation by task force sleuths. Syed Talib and Quddus are close friends.

As their daily earnings were not sufficient, Talib and Quddus hatched a plan to commit two-wheeler thefts.

The duo stole nine two-wheelers from different areas during the last few months.

In another big catch in July, the Cyberabad police caught a salesman Ashwaq (20), and recovered 46 stolen bikes from him. He would sell the bikes to gullible buyers by hiding the fact that they were stolen. Their sale price was between Rs 15,000 and Rs 30, 000, an official of Cyberabad police said.

Sources in the police department said there is a thriving market for stolen 2 wheelers and to fuel it many youngsters are stealing the vehicles. Several agents are involved in disposing of the stolen two wheelers after convincing the buyer and all have a share in the money received after sale of the stolen property.

“First time offenders are difficult to nab as we don’t have their record with us. The stolen vehicles are cheaper and in good condition, so buyers don’t presume the police will not catch them, purchase it and use it. If the police catch the offender, the receiver will also be booked and the vehicle seized. So better one should be careful,” Ashok Reddy, SOT Rachakonda Inspector said.

On an average around 5 vehicles are stolen in the city every day and not in all cases the police register FIR’s immediately. It is so because of a belief among the police that some youngsters will steal it for fun rides and leave it at some place after fuel exhausts.

“People should inform Dial 100 if the vehicle is stolen and insist on prompt registration of FIR’s at the police station. In case of failure the zonal DCP should be informed about the delay or non-cooperation,” said Syed Afroz, a criminal lawyer.