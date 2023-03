Hyderabad: 16 people, including eight children in Vinayak Nagar of Balanagar, were attacked by a street dog on Saturday evening.

Four children that included a three-year-old girl reportedly suffered serious injuries when the dog attacked them while they walking along the roadside.

Following the incident, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) teams rushed to the area and caught the dog after nearly two hours of struggle.