Hyderabad: Stray dog spotted carrying severed head of newborn

Hyderabad: In a gory incident on Sunday, a stray dog was seen carrying a severed head of a newborn under Vanasthalipuram police station limits.

M Karthik, a resident of LB Nagar saw the dog carrying the severed head of the infant and was frightened at the sight of it. He along with few others managed to scare the dog away, which dropped the head on the ground.

Karthik informed the Vanasthalipuram police, who reached the spot and sent the head for medical examination. The police registered a case, and a search operation has been launched to locate the torso of the baby. Further details are yet to come through.