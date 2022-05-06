Hyderabad: Stringent action against ‘stop line’, ‘free left’ violaters

Stringent action will be initiated against those violating traffic rules by blocking free lefts and crossing stop lines.

Published: 6th May 2022
Hyderabad: The traffic police have decided to take stringent actions against the violation of blocking free lefts and crossing stop lines on city roads.

On Friday, joint Commissioner of traffic police, A. V Ranganath, visited Monappa Junction, Khairatabad VV Statue Junction, Telugu thalli Junction, and Ambedkar Statue junction to review the traffic and studied the traffic behavior of commuters for free flow of traffic.

According to the press release, the officials observed that commuters were blocking free lefts and crossing stop lines, and as an impact, a gridlock was constructed.

To ease traffic at junctions strict action will be taken against violators of traffic rules. The engineering cell of the traffic wing is instructed to coordinate with the GHMC officials in laying stop lines and the erection of bollards to ensure the free flow of traffic through free lefts.

