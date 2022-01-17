Hyderabad: Student dies by suicide after being ‘scolded’ by parents

Hyderabad: A Class 8 student on Sunday died by suicide in Chandanagar here reportedly after being scolded by his parents.

According to the police, the boy was identified as 13-year-old Advaith Kimothi, studying at a private school. He stayed along with his family at an apartment in Nallagandla which comes under Chandanagar police station limits.

On Sunday, the deceased’s father asked him to concentrate more on his studies and focus on his career. “Angry over it, the boy reportedly jumped from the balcony of his house,” said Chandanagar Sub Inspector, Ahmed Pasha.

The residents of the apartment found the boy lying in the compound in a pool of blood and informed the police and the family members. He was to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case was registered by the Chandanagar police station and an investigation is on.