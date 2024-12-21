Hyderabad: Student loses money in online betting, ends life

Hyderabad: An undergraduate student lost money in online betting in Hyderabad and died by suicide on Friday, December 20.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Sai Kiran, a resident of Pochamma Basthi in Maheshwaram, Rangareddy. He was pursuing his degree first year at a college in Hyderabad. Kiran doused himself in fuel and set himself alight.

Following the incident, he was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad, where the doctors pronounced him dead. According to the police, Kiran was addicted to online betting. He had also borrowed money from his friends.

On being reprimanded, the student died by suicide, the police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.