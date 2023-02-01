Hyderabad: Stunt goes wrong, man stuck between rocks, rescued by police

Hyderabad: A man who was showing stunts for fun got stuck between the rocks. This incident took place in the Tirumalgherry area of Secunderabad, where 24-year-old Raju was trapped between two rocks for about three hours.

Raju’s incident and his photo between the rocks went viral on social media and citizens reacted in different ways. It is said that two constables attached to Malkajgiri Police Station pulled Raju out with the help of a rope and immediately shifted him to the hospital for medical examination.

According to sources, Raju hails from Maharashtra and had come to Hyderabad in search of employment. He went to see the rocks and was having fun jumping over them, suddenly he lost his balance and fell down between the rocks and got stuck. He started screaming on which locals reached the spot and informed Malkajgiri police about the incident. Two constables attached to Malkajgiri police pulled him out.