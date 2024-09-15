Hyderabad: Suicide case in Gachibowli turns into murder probe

Hyderabad: In a dramatic development, the Gachibowli police have arrested three individuals in connection with the death of 25-year-old M Yashwanth, which was initially reported as a suicide.

More than ten days after the incident, investigators concluded that Yashwanth’s death was, in fact, a murder.

The prime suspect in this case is G Srikanth, who happens to be the victim’s brother-in-law.

Authorities alleged that Srikanth orchestrated the murder as a means to cover up significant financial losses he incurred from betting.

To carry out this heinous act, he reportedly hired two accomplices, P Anand and A Venkatesh, offering them a substantial payment of 10 lakh for their involvement.

G Srikanth incurred a loss of 3 crore from betting on online cockfights and plotted to murder Yashwanth to ensure that the property owned by Yashwanth’s father would pass to Srikanth’s wife.

On September 2, Anand and Venkatesh allegedly strangled Yashwanth and then hanged his body to make it appear as if he had taken his own life.

However, Yashwanth’s family suspected foul play and reported their concerns to the Gachibowli police.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that Srikanth was behind Yashwanth’s death.