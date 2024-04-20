Hyderabad: Suresh Chavhanke booked for morphing Owaisi’s photos

Hyderabad: A case is booked on Suresh Chavhanke, managing director and the editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News for allegedly morphing photos of AIMIM party president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and uploading them on social media.

The case was booked based on a complaint of AIMIM party social media manager Irfan Khan.

Suresh Chavhanke made some provocative and derogatory statements against Asaduddin Owaisi after posting the morphed photographs, the complaint said.

The police registered a case under 469 and 505(2) of IPC and the investigation is ongoing.