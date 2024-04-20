Hyderabad: Suresh Chavhanke booked for morphing Owaisi’s photos

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 20th April 2024 8:23 pm IST
Suresh Chavhanke.
Sudarshan News editor Suresh Chavhanke.

Hyderabad: A case is booked on Suresh Chavhanke, managing director and the editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News for allegedly morphing photos of AIMIM party president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and uploading them on social media.

The case was booked based on a complaint of AIMIM party social media manager Irfan Khan.

Suresh Chavhanke made some provocative and derogatory statements against Asaduddin Owaisi after posting the morphed photographs, the complaint said.

MS Education Academy

The police registered a case under 469 and 505(2) of IPC and the investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 20th April 2024 8:23 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button