Hyderabad: Survey of encroachments along Musi river basin continues

Hyderabad: Officials of the Telangana Revenue department from the Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts on Thursday, September 26, are conducting a thorough survey to identify illegal structures.

The survey, which began on Wednesday, September 25, involves 16 teams in Hyderabad district, 4 teams in Ranga Reddy district, and 5 teams in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Revenue officials are collecting details of the structures built on the riverbed from the residents. They will also mark the constructions in the buffer zone of the Musi River.

The survey has already been conducted in areas like Chadarghat, Musarambagh, and Shankarnagar, which fall under the Musi catchment area. Himayatnagar Tahsildar Sandhya Rani is leading the survey efforts. Officials have also surveyed the Ibrahimbagh area under the Golconda division.

The survey is expected to continue in the Langer Hauz Defense Colony in the coming days. The state government has already issued orders to allot around 15,000 double-bedroom housing units for the rehabilitation of the poor families to be displaced due to the Musi Riverfront Development project.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has assured that no poor family will be left homeless due to the demolitions. He directed officials to either allot double-bedroom houses or provide alternative housing for the eligible.

The government has also approved the request to allot 2BHK units to those being affected in the Musi riverfront project and other water bodies within Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits.

The deserving poor families will be rehabilitated, while officials will also work towards conserving and protecting lakes, ponds, and water bodies within the ORR.

With the survey nearing completion, the stage is set for the demolition of illegal structures along the Musi River. The state government is determined to revive the Musi river ecosystem and its environs through this ambitious project.